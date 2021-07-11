Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 560,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 378.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,763,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,154,000 after buying an additional 2,185,900 shares during the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth $8,815,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth $4,027,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth $4,618,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth $3,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of MGI stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.13 million, a P/E ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.72. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $11.85.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.28 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. On average, analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

MoneyGram International Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

