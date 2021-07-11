Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 54 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $269.85 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $173.76 and a 52 week high of $277.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.06.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

