Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,731 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Paychex by 19.6% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,658,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Paychex by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 163,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 105,223 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 148.5% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 115,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. raised their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $111.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.96 and a 52 week high of $112.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

