MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 319 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 72,013 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,337,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,279 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 31,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 225,865 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $60,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 61,199 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.14.

NSC stock opened at $263.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.26. The stock has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $169.15 and a 12 month high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

