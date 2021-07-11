MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF during the first quarter worth about $580,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWUS opened at $37.58 on Friday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $38.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.24.

