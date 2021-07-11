Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,317 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 186.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $88.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

