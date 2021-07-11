Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

CFR opened at $108.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.34. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.21%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

