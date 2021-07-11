Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.06% of Vroom worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom during the first quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vroom by 6,705.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vroom by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vroom by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vroom by 245.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vroom alerts:

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $41.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17. Vroom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $80,461,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $2,187,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,466,589.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,062,251 shares of company stock valued at $90,109,031. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

VRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vroom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.42.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.