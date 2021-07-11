Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Takes $965,000 Position in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WW. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of WW International during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in WW International in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in WW International in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in WW International in the first quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in WW International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WW International alerts:

NASDAQ:WW opened at $33.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.54. WW International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.69.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. WW International had a net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amy Kossover sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $349,724.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at $470,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,149 shares of company stock worth $8,645,224 in the last 90 days. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW).

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.