Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,624 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $1,296,799,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552,671 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031,544 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $264,248,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,219 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $90.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.88. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

