Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 600 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,368,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,182,000 after acquiring an additional 210,086 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 235,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $796,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,035,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,299,000 after purchasing an additional 169,836 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

