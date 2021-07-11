Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,284,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 403,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,764,000 after buying an additional 151,404 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 459.0% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DGX. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.36.

DGX stock opened at $135.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.78. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $104.10 and a one year high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

