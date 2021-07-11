Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 74.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 102,961 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.80.

NYSE TMO opened at $517.26 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $375.14 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $474.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

