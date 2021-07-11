Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 14.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,126,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 194,740 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $15,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHLX opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 90.23% and a net margin of 113.83%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.45%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.20%.

SHLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shell Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

