nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,799,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,588 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $106,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,706,000 after purchasing an additional 472,134 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 21.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,641,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,720,000 after purchasing an additional 473,687 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in nVent Electric by 19.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,570,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,734,000 after acquiring an additional 413,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,497,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,701,000 after acquiring an additional 26,808 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 112.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,427,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,724 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVT opened at $31.01 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,101,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVT. Barclays increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

