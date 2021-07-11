Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Receives $109.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th.

OSTK stock opened at $97.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.24.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Overstock.com will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,626,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $56,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,372 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,824,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,858,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,578,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,401,000 after buying an additional 265,754 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,571,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 327,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,709,000 after purchasing an additional 208,091 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

