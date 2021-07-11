Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.41. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 6.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $232.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.48. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 81.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 27,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 30,277 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $727,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 95,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 335,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.