Arqma (ARQ) Market Cap Reaches $388,462.15

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0392 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $388,462.15 and approximately $4,474.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33,810.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,126.92 or 0.06290736 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $494.96 or 0.01463925 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.71 or 0.00398422 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00145875 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.11 or 0.00624403 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.79 or 0.00407542 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.21 or 0.00323018 BTC.

About Arqma

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,949,099 coins and its circulating supply is 9,904,555 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

