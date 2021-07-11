Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 66,336 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 98.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,336 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 183.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,867,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 253.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 81,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 9.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $326,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.94.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $257.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.15. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.40 and a fifty-two week high of $273.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

