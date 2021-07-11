Hancock Whitney Corp Has $420,000 Stock Position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. 44.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $123,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRG shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 233.60 and a current ratio of 233.60. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $312.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 81.26%. On average, analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.28%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

