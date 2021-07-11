5,946 Shares in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in James River Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,346,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,443,000 after buying an additional 25,370 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in James River Group by 39.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 775,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,361,000 after buying an additional 221,066 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in James River Group by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 764,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after buying an additional 208,384 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in James River Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 592,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,137,000 after buying an additional 55,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in James River Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,707,000 after buying an additional 45,527 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get James River Group alerts:

JRVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.16. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $182.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.28%.

James River Group Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.