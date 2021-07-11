Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 983,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,263,000 after buying an additional 13,487 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 17,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

