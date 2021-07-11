Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Medifast were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Medifast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medifast by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Medifast by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medifast by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MED. B. Riley upped their price target on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

MED opened at $284.22 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $139.59 and a one year high of $336.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.69.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

In related news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $154,518.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 5,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.42, for a total value of $1,598,222.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,552,496.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,481 shares of company stock worth $6,373,977 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

