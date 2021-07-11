Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Innospec were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian Watt sold 7,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $724,499.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,237.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 7,988 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total value of $812,379.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,910,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,748 shares of company stock worth $2,108,725. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $90.39 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.48 and a twelve month high of $107.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.24.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $339.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.20 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IOSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

