NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 251,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,906 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NetEase were worth $26,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 3.6% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 6.1% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in NetEase by 2.2% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 9,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of NetEase by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTES shares. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

NTES stock opened at $108.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.03. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.93 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.44.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $32.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s payout ratio is 43.12%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

