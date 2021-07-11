Toroso Investments LLC Buys 595 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,288. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ROP opened at $481.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $483.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $453.22.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.78.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

