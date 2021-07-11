MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0267 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.
NYSE:MIN opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $3.95.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
