$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.96. Fox Factory reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Fox Factory stock opened at $157.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.81. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $69.95 and a 52-week high of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.93.

Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

