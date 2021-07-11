Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 30th

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.
Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $14.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.61.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
