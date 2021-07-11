Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 5,626 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.15% of FactSet Research Systems worth $17,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,839,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 8.0% in the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 13.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.88.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $343.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $331.54. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $365.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

