Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $17.92 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.15% of FactSet Research Systems worth $17,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 469.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,496,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.88.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $343.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $331.54. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $365.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

