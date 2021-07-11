Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Invests $30,000 in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BFLY. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BFLY opened at $12.80 on Friday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $29.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.66. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.46.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Butterfly Network news, Director Larry Robbins purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,663,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Perri sold 151,417 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $2,119,838.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.