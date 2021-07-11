Stephens Inc. AR Sells 245 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 32,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,625,000 after buying an additional 10,735 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 143,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,932,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 55.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 70,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,235,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 237.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $190.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.20. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.67.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

