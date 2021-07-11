Stephens Inc. AR Takes Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,932 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 109.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in 2U during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in 2U by 236.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWOU. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.56.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $2,121,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. 2U’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

