S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $971,046,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,879,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in S&P Global by 130.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,311 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in S&P Global by 20.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,178,000 after purchasing an additional 843,371 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $414.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $391.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $419.96.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.