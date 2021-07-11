Calamos Global Total Return Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th.
NASDAQ:CGO opened at $16.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $16.74.
About Calamos Global Total Return Fund
