Analysts Set Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Price Target at C$36.00

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.00.

Several research analysts have commented on CU shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective (up from C$35.00) on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

In related news, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total value of C$27,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,215.52. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total transaction of C$113,778.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,535.99.

Shares of TSE:CU opened at C$34.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.74. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of C$29.96 and a one year high of C$36.21. The company has a market cap of C$9.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.95.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$907.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.