Avast Plc (LON:AVST) Receives GBX 550 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Avast Plc (LON:AVST) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 528.57 ($6.91).

Several equities analysts have commented on AVST shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) price objective on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Avast alerts:

Shares of LON:AVST opened at GBX 495.30 ($6.47) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 474.57. Avast has a fifty-two week low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The company has a market capitalization of £5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.