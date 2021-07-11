Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.350-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Methode Electronics also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.680-$0.800 EPS.
NYSE:MEI opened at $48.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.69. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.
In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $456,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 439,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,151,353.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $751,460 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
