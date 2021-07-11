Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.350-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Methode Electronics also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.680-$0.800 EPS.

NYSE:MEI opened at $48.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.69. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $456,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 439,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,151,353.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $751,460 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

