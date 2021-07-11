Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.62

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and traded as low as $5.32. Fortum Oyj shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 276 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Oddo Bhf lowered Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%.

About Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

