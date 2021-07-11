SafeInsure (SINS) Market Capitalization Tops $173,278.64

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 11th. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $173,278.64 and $48.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00025278 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003759 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001621 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001338 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,105,189 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SINSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.