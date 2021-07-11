Chainswap (ASAP) Market Capitalization Hits $1.28 Million

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded down 26% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 11th. In the last week, Chainswap has traded 39.9% lower against the US dollar. One Chainswap coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges. Chainswap has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $315,372.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00053997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.32 or 0.00872962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Chainswap Profile

Chainswap (CRYPTO:ASAP) is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,005,428 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Buying and Selling Chainswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

