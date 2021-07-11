SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $258,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 43,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFI opened at $52.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $52.74.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

