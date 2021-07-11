Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 45 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after acquiring an additional 682,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $629,391,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $361.01 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $251.32 and a twelve month high of $362.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $339.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

