Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 300 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $8,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DFS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.82.

In related news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DFS opened at $122.40 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.46.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

