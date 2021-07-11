Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 1,200 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $8,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,044,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 73,178.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,111,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,075,000 after purchasing an additional 976,663 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,034,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 717.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 469,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,729,000 after purchasing an additional 411,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.90.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $208.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.77. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.11 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.