Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 8,000 Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.16% of Intersect ENT worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,260,000 after acquiring an additional 107,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,085,000 after purchasing an additional 235,862 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

XENT has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $19.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $646.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intersect ENT Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

