Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 109.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,065 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,945 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

ORCL stock opened at $87.76 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The company has a market cap of $245.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,375,000 shares of company stock worth $500,046,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

