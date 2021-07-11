Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 800 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MET opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.22. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. Barclays increased their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. increased their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

