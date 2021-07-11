GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 118.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.27% of GAN worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of GAN by 1,188.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

GAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

GAN stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. GAN Limited has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $31.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. Equities research analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,655 shares of company stock valued at $254,405. 9.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

